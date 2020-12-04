|
|
|
FISHER Ford Estate Suddenly on 30th November,
aged 58 years.
Paul Fredrick, much loved husband
to Lorraine (nee Lancaster).
Treasured dad to Steven and Leonie, father-in-law to Jane and Will,
and a special granda to Jake,
Emilie and Jackson.
Beloved son to Mary and the late Bert, also a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 11th December at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
The British Lung Foundation
(a donation box will be available
at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2020