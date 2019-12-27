|
|
|
ANDREWS Silksworth Passed away peacefully on
19th December, aged 83 years, Pauline (née Thompson).
Beloved wife of the late Ron.
A loving mam of Stephen and David and mother in law to Annette.
A special nana to Marc and partner Heather, Kirsty, Ashley, Amy and Katie. Also a dear great nana to
Tilly and Alfie and a friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at New Silksworth Independent Methodist Church
on Monday 6th January at 2.15pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Forever in out hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and
Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019