Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Blood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Blood

Notice Condolences

Peggy Blood Notice
BLOOD Peggy
(née Stanger)
(Washington) Peacefully at home after a short illness on 17th January 2020,
aged 96 years.
Peggy, beloved wife of the late Charlie, dearly loved mam of Maggie, Charlie and the late Thomas, Harry, Helen, Martin, Irene and John and also a much loved grandma.
Friends please meet for service
at Birtley Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 10.00am. Everyone welcome to
The Blue Bell afterwards.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -