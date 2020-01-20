|
BLOOD Peggy
(née Stanger)
(Washington) Peacefully at home after a short illness on 17th January 2020,
aged 96 years.
Peggy, beloved wife of the late Charlie, dearly loved mam of Maggie, Charlie and the late Thomas, Harry, Helen, Martin, Irene and John and also a much loved grandma.
Friends please meet for service
at Birtley Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 10.00am. Everyone welcome to
The Blue Bell afterwards.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 20, 2020