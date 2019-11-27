Home

WILSON Cleveland Road In hospital on 15th November,
aged 94 years, Peggy.
Devoted wife to the late Dennis, loving mother and grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to
Barnes Court Care Home
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019
