APPLEGARTH Peter
(Washington) Peacefully on
7th September 2020
aged 83 years.
Peter, beloved husband
of Florence, dearly loved dad
of Dawn & John, much loved
step-dad of Beverley & Tracy,
loving father in law of Marie
& Billy and also a dear brother, grandad and great grandad.
Due to current restrictions
Peter will have a private
funeral service on
Monday 21st September 2020.
Everyone is welcome to
join Peter's family at the
Gardener's Club from 2.00pm.
Flowers welcome, however
donations if desired to
Macmillan Nurses via collection
or via https://peterapplegarth.
muchloved.com/.
Enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 15, 2020