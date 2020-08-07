Home

Peter Bartley

Notice Condolences

Peter Bartley Notice
Bartley Seaham, late of Murton Peacefully on July 31,
Peter, aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of Maureen, loving dad of Joanne and Colette, dear father in law and cherished granda of Katie, Jessica, Laura and Christopher, a much loved brother, brother in law and uncle.
On whose soul sweet Jesus have mercy. RIP.
Interment at New Seaham Cemetery, Lord Byron's Walk on Tuesday August 11 at 11 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 7, 2020
