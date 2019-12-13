|
|
|
BRENNAN The family of the late Peter, wish to express heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff who cared for him in The Holy Cross Care Home, their care was outstanding. Thanks to
Rev M Humble & Deacon Norman
(a special friend) for all their care and the beautiful and uplifting Requiem Mass and Eulogy.
Thanks to Carol, Mary and Paul
for the lovely music. Thanks to Stephanie & staff at Scollen and Wright for their outstanding and caring help at this sad time.
Also friends and neighbours for
the many mass offerings and
cards of condolence. Bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019