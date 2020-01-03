|
BROWN Barnes Peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 23rd December 2019 aged 82, Peter James Brown.
Very much-loved husband of Carol Elizabeth and father of Mark.
Family and friends are very welcome to attend the Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 10th January 2020 at 1:30pm and then afterwards at the Rosedene.
Family flowers only please and charitable donations if desired to support the Sunderland Royal Hospital ward C33 & head and neck cancer charities.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright funeral services, High Barnes, Sunderland. Tel. 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020