Brown (Whitburn lately Tunstall) The family of the late Peter James Brown wish to express their deep appreciation to all who have offered such kindness; support and messages of sympathy and comfort during our bereavement. Much gratitude for all the cards of condolence; flowers and donations to the Sunderland Royal Hospital ward C33 & head and neck cancer service fund charities. A special thank you to all at Whitburn surgery; Sunderland Royal Hospital head and neck cancer department; Leema Pharmacy and the district nurses who all cared so well for Peter. The family are indebted to the staff at Scollen and Wright Funeral Service; Charlotte's House of Flowers; Blackprint and to Debbie Green for their help.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020