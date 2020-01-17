Home

Peter Brown

Notice

Peter Brown Notice
Brown (Whitburn lately Tunstall) The family of the late Peter James Brown wish to express their deep appreciation to all who have offered such kindness; support and messages of sympathy and comfort during our bereavement. Much gratitude for all the cards of condolence; flowers and donations to the Sunderland Royal Hospital ward C33 & head and neck cancer service fund charities. A special thank you to all at Whitburn surgery; Sunderland Royal Hospital head and neck cancer department; Leema Pharmacy and the district nurses who all cared so well for Peter. The family are indebted to the staff at Scollen and Wright Funeral Service; Charlotte's House of Flowers; Blackprint and to Debbie Green for their help.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020
