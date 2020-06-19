Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Peter Crawford Notice
CRAWFORD Peter
Millfield Peacefully at home on 14th June, aged 57 years following a short illness. Much loved partner to Marion, loving Dad to Nick, Kris and Gina. Dear father in-law to Nichola and treasured Granda to Jesse Jack. Also beloved son to Mary and Michael, dearest brother to
David and the late Michael.
A loving uncle and will be sadly missed by Diane and Amanda.
A graveside service will take place at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery on Thursday 25th June at 11am.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020
