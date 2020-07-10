|
|
|
CRAWFORD Peter Peter's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy during their recent loss. Also for the cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes received.
Thank you to the district nurses for attending to Peter and to
Father Ligouri for his lovely graveside service.
A special thank you to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, especially Claire for their care, guidance and professionalism during this sad time. Many thanks to June and Sue for their support.
God Bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 10, 2020