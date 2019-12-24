|
GORDINE Peter David Every day without you,
since you had to go,
it's like summer without sunshine and Christmas without snow,
I wish that I could talk to you, there's so much that I would say, life has changed so very much, since you went away,
I miss the bond between us
and I miss your kind support, you're in my mind and in my heart and every Christmas thought,
I'll always feel you close to me and though you're far from sight,
I'll search for you among the stars that shine on Christmas night.
Love and miss you always Dad, your broken hearted daughter Laura Kate, son Ryan and Grandson Master Peter David.
x x x x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 24, 2019