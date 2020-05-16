|
LONGSTAFF (Aberdeen/Murton, Seaham, Co. Durham) After a courageous battle,
fought with great dignity
and determination over the
past 18 months, Peter (Pete)
sadly lost the fight and passed away peacefully at ARI
on Tuesday, May 12th 2020.
Dearly loved son of the late Ned and Vera (Murton, Seaham,
Co. Durham) a devoted husband
to Evelyn, a loving son-in-law to 'Mow', a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin
and 'Marra' to many.
Due to current restrictions,
Pete's funeral will be private.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations can
be made at Chapel exit for
Cancer Research or
alternatively visit Pete's
much loved Facebook page
to find a 'Just Giving' link to
support the eradication of this dreadful merciless illness.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 16, 2020