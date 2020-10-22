Home

McGinley Hetton-Le-Hole Passed away peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on Sunday 4th October surrounded by his loving family, Peter, aged 84 years. Devoted husband of Clare of
61 years, much loved dad of Nichola and Samantha, a cherished grandad to Jessica also a dear father in law and best friend to Paul.
A private service will take place on Tuesday 27th October at St Michael's RC Church, Houghton at 10.00 prior to interment at Hetton Cemetery.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
