SASSI Thornhill
Sunderland Peacefully in hospital on
11th November, aged 84 years,
Peter, loving husband to Doreen, much loved dad to Michael, Christopher, Philip and Kathryn,
a dear father-in-law and a loving
grandad to his 11 grandchildren.
Also a dearest brother to Bernard, Carlo, Angela and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends. Requiem Mass will be at
St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday 26th November at
12.00 Noon. Interment to follow at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown. Please note restricted numbers attending Church. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Peter's life will take place after lockdown. Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744. On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 19, 2020