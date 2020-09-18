|
|
|
STEWART Peter Campbell Stewart Born in Sunderland 29th April 1947
died in Richmondshire,
North Yorkshire,
8 September 2020, aged 73.
He leaves behind two children,
Paul & Lesley and three grandchildren Sebastian,
William and Isabelle.
Funeral to be held in
Darlington Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September 2020
at 10:45am.
The family would request that rather than sending flowers please donate to either the RNLI or the Lake District Mountain Rescue.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2020