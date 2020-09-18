Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Stewart

Notice Condolences

Peter Stewart Notice
STEWART Peter Campbell Stewart Born in Sunderland 29th April 1947
died in Richmondshire,
North Yorkshire,
8 September 2020, aged 73.
He leaves behind two children,
Paul & Lesley and three grandchildren Sebastian,
William and Isabelle.
Funeral to be held in
Darlington Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September 2020
at 10:45am.
The family would request that rather than sending flowers please donate to either the RNLI or the Lake District Mountain Rescue.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -