Stubbings Peter
(Washington) Passed away peacefully in Washington Manor Care Home
on 25th January aged 87 years.
Peter, beloved Husband to Sylvia,
a much-loved Dad and
Father in Law to Pauline & George, Jim & Sharon, Susan & Kevin
and Michael & Katharine.
Also an adored Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
Please meet for a celebration of Peter's life at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday
6th February 2020 at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society via a
collection at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
