Bradford Phil Kath and family of the late Phil would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support and many cards of condolence received during their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Father Skelton for the lovely service and to
John Hogg Funeral Director and staff for all their help and support shown to the family.
The R.A.O.B Club, Millfield, Robson's Butchers of Pallion for the catering and Grangetown Florist for the beautiful tributes.
Special thanks to everyone who attended to pay their respects and the generous donations for Headlight Mental Health Resource Centre, Mary Street,
a total of £1,204.75 was raised in memory of Phil.
Always in our hearts x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020