|
|
|
COOPER Margaret, the wife of the late Phil would like to firstly thank all family, friends and neighbours for all their cards of condolence, flowers, support and kindness shown throughout this sad time.
A special thank you to Phil's niece Stephanie for arranging and conducting the Funeral,
along with the help and
support of her colleagues at
Scollen and Wright Funeral Service.
The family would also like to thank Graeme Flaxen for the most beautiful and uplifting
service at the Crematorium.
Thanks to nurse practitioner Janie from Village Surgery Silksworth CPN Nurse David and Mandy from Essence for being there for Phil and always making him smile each visit.
Finally a big thank you to everyone who came to the Crematorium under these circumstances.
Phil was such a big character and will always be remembered forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2020