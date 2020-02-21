|
BRADFORD Pallion Suddenly in hospital on
10th February, aged 72 years, Philip. Devoted husband to Kath,
much loved dad to Tracey, Gill and
Amy and a loved granda to Ellie.
Also a dearest brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Headlight (a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020