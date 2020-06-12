Home

COOPER Ryhope Passed away on 28th May 2020, aged 79 years, Phil. A loving husband to Margaret. A dear dad to Philip, Graeme and Elaine and father in law to Elaine, Lynn and Phil. An adored grandad to Abby, Ellis, Shannon, Charlotte, Joe and Rebecca and also a great grandad to Ollie.
A special brother in law, uncle and friend of many.
Service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 19th June at 11.30am, immediate family inside the crematorium only however anyone else invited to stand outside.
Phil will be so so sadly missed and loved by all.
Any enquiries to Stephanie at Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 01915239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2020
