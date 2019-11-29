Home

FAIRCLOUGH (Ryhope) Peacefully on Saturday 23rd November, aged 85 years,
Philip Kerr. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad to David, Susan and Wendy, a dear father in law, also a cherished grandpa and great grandpa.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 6th December at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The
or Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019
