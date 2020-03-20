|
|
|
MITCHELL Ryhope (formerly Grangetown) Passed away peacefully on
1st March, aged 67 years, Philip.
The very much loved husband of Susan. A dearly loved brother to Sheila and the late Sylvia. A dear brother in law to Peter and Neil.
A special uncle to Louise, Faye and Aimme and also a friend to many at Sunderland University.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Patrick's RC Church, Ryhope, on Friday 27th March at 11:30am followed by burial at
Ryhope Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Patricks Church.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 20, 2020