Sunderland Crematorium
Chester Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 72S
(0191) 520 5553
Phyllis Kelly Notice
Kelly Formerly Hylton Castle Peacefully on April 8th
surrounded by her loving family
in Hylton View Care Home,
aged 92 years, Phyllis (nee Allan).
The dear wife of the late Jimmy,
a very much loved mother to
Nancy, Phyllis, Robert, Carol,
Jimmy, June and Deborah, a loving
mother in law, grandmother, great
grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Due to current restrictions a
private service will take place
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Sadly missed.
Rest in peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 17, 2020
