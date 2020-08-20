|
|
|
WALKER Prim
(Sunderland) Peacefully but unexpectedly at home,
on Sunday 9th August.
Primrose Margaret
(née Scott)
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved wife of Martin,
adored mum of Stephanie and Ben, loving mother-in-law of Shabilla and devoted nana
of Eva and Isaac.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August at 1 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to the just giving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/primrose-walker in aid of Motor Neorone Disease Association.
All enquiries to -
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 3855959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020