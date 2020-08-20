Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Prim Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prim Walker

Notice Condolences

Prim Walker Notice
WALKER Prim
(Sunderland) Peacefully but unexpectedly at home,
on Sunday 9th August.
Primrose Margaret
(née Scott)
aged 70 years.

Dearly loved wife of Martin,
adored mum of Stephanie and Ben, loving mother-in-law of Shabilla and devoted nana
of Eva and Isaac.

Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August at 1 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to the just giving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/primrose-walker in aid of Motor Neorone Disease Association.

All enquiries to -
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 3855959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -