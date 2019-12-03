|
Suddick Peacefully at home on November 25th,
of Belmont
(formerly of Sunderland).
Ralph, aged 78 years, a dearly loved husband of Cecilia, a much loved dad to David and Jonathon and mother in law to Sarah and a dear granddad to Toby and Ben.
Friends please meet for service in St Mary Magdalene Church, Belmont on Tuesday December 10th at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Durham.
All welcome for refreshments at The Belmont afterwards.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given after the service for Marie Curie and Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2019