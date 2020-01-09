Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Hutchinson

Notice Condolences

Ramona Hutchinson Notice
Hutchinson Seaham Sadly passed away on
26th December 2019,
aged 90 years,
Ramona (née Taylor).
A devoted wife of the late John.
A much loved mam of Raymond and Brian and mother in law of Julie. Also a loving Grandma
of Ben and Rebecca.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service on Tuesday 14th January at Christ Church, New Seaham at 12.15pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Lindisfarne Care Home.
A collection box will be
provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors,
Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -