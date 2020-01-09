|
|
|
Hutchinson Seaham Sadly passed away on
26th December 2019,
aged 90 years,
Ramona (née Taylor).
A devoted wife of the late John.
A much loved mam of Raymond and Brian and mother in law of Julie. Also a loving Grandma
of Ben and Rebecca.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service on Tuesday 14th January at Christ Church, New Seaham at 12.15pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Lindisfarne Care Home.
A collection box will be
provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors,
Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 9, 2020