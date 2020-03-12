Home

Ray Alderson Notice
Alderson East Boldon
(Formerly of Pennywell) Sadly passed away surrounded by his loving family on 4th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
Ray, a devoted Husband of Marjorie, Father of Ray and Dawn and
Father in Law of Dawn.
Also a loving Grandfather of Gemma, Sarah and Jonathan.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Sycamore Care Home,
Boldon Colliery.
A collection box will be provided
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
