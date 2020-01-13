|
|
|
Hall Sanford Court
Formerly of Millfield
and Hasting Hill Peacefully in hospital on
December 27th, aged 89 years, Ray,
loved brother of
Dulcie and the late Audrey,
brother in law of the late
Don and Alf, much loved uncle
of Rolo, Lynne, Jackie and Ian
and the late Barry and Audrey,
also great uncle of
David, Keeley and Shelley.
Family and friends please meet for
service at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday January 17th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to R.N.L.I, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Jubilee House, 30 Sunningdale
Road, Springwell Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 13, 2020