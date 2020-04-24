|
Johnson Ray The family of the late Ray Johnson would like to thank friends and neighbours, for the kindness shown on his passing. A special thank you to
St George's Nursing Home for their care. Carol and Keith for their kindness. A special thank you to John Hogg Funeral Directors for their compassion. Ray, Susan, grandchildren Maxine, James and Elaine, great grandchildren Ben, Freya, Harry and baby Louis, partners Josie, Les and Lauren. Thank you, he was a very special husband, father and grandfather and we will miss him so very much.
