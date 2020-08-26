|
|
|
Maude The family of the late Ray
wish to express their sincere
thanks to relations, friends and parishioners of St Benets Church for their care and support during their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to St. Benedict's Hospice, Macmillan nurse Michelle, Lorraine our district nurse and all carers especially Kelly and Vicky. Many thanks to John Hogg funeral directors for the care and sensitivity shown and Father David Russell
for the comforting service.
Also many thanks for the cards of condolences and beautiful floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 26, 2020