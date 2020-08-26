Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Maude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Maude

Notice

Ray Maude Notice
Maude The family of the late Ray
wish to express their sincere
thanks to relations, friends and parishioners of St Benets Church for their care and support during their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to St. Benedict's Hospice, Macmillan nurse Michelle, Lorraine our district nurse and all carers especially Kelly and Vicky. Many thanks to John Hogg funeral directors for the care and sensitivity shown and Father David Russell
for the comforting service.
Also many thanks for the cards of condolences and beautiful floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -