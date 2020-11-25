|
Orr (Late of High Barnes) The family of the late Ray wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to Sunderland Royal Hospital and Springwell Medical Group.
Gracious thanks to John G Hogg Funeral Directors and Graeme Flaxen for the comforting service. Also for cards of condolences, donations to the Stroke Association and beautiful floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2020