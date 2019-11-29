|
Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
19th November aged 89 years, Ray.
Loving husband of Jean,
much loved dad of Julie and Leanne,
also a dear grandpa, great grandpa,
brother, uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet for
service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Thursday 5th December
at 12 noon. Flowers welcome
or donations in lieu if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Ray is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019