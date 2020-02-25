|
Wilkinson Ray
(High Barnes) Peacefully on
13th February 2020
aged 86 years after a short
illness courageously borne.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, dearly loved Dad of Janet,
Julie and Susan, father-in-law
of Steven, Colin and Kevin
and a proud Grandad of James, Harry, Charlie and Laura.
Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
All welcome for refreshments afterwards to The Broadway.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2020