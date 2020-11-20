|
|
|
Barnes Raymond
(Barnes Builders) Passed away in
Sunderland Royal Hospital on
13th November, aged 71 years.
Much loved Dad to
Stephen and Clair,
treasured grandfather to
Ella, Alex, Maddie and Danny,
also a loving partner to Janette.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Friday 27th November in
Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the Interstial Lung Disease Research Fund.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020