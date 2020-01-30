Home

COATES Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle, on Wednesday, 22nd January, Raymond
of Berrier Road, Greystoke, Penrith (formerly of Sandgrove, Cleadon, Sunderland).
Beloved husband of the late Judith, dearly loved father of Sarah, Emily and the late James, a treasured grandad, father-in-law, brother and uncle. Aged 84 years.
Service and Cremation at Carlisle Crematorium on Friday,
7th February at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only, but if desired, donations for Multiple Sclerosis Society may be left at the Service or sent c/o Richardsons Funeral Directors, Victoria Road, Penrith, CA11 8HR.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
