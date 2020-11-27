|
|
|
Dixon Raymond
Sunderland Suddenly at home on
Thursday 12th November,
Ray aged 64 years.
Beloved Son to the late
Billy and Jenny.
Loving Brother of Betty, Billy,
Kenneth, Tom, Dorothy
and the late Harry.
Brother-in-law to Sandra,
Denise, Charmaine and Tommy.
Much Loved Uncle to All
and Extended Family.
Ray,s Funeral service will take place
at Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd December at 11.00am.
Family Requested Donations in Lieu of Flowers to Macmillan Nurses UK
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020