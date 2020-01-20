Home

Ford (Silksworth,
formerly Doxfod Park) Peacefully in hospital
on Friday 10th January.
Raymond (Ray), aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, a much loved dad of Darren and Sandra, loving father-in-law
of Lisa and Stu. Devoted grandad
of Connor, Jake and Niamh.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St. Benedict's Hospice,
a donation box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 20, 2020
