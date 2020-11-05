Home

LANGLEY (Late of
Washington Street) With great courage and dignity, Raymond (Ray), peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family.
A much loved and adored
Husband of Maureen (nee Winn), amazing Dad and Grandad and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Magdalene Church on 11th November at 1.15 followed by cremation in Sunderland at 2pm.
Covid restrictions apply and for those who can't attend can download the web link for
live streaming
https://www.obitus.com/
username Hihi0180
password 136725.
Family flowers only please.
Ray will be greatly missed
by Maureen and his family.
Rest in peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2020
