Raymond Langley

Notice

Raymond Langley Notice
LANGLEY Raymond Maureen and the family of the late Ray wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their loss.
Thanks to Father Skelton
for the beautiful service,
Alan Duckworth Funeral Service,
the staff of The Lodge, Unit Three,
at Sycamore Care Home and thank you for all the many floral tributes and cards of condolence received.
Ray will be forever in our hearts,
he was so much loved.
Rest in peace my love,
till we are one again,
Maureen.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2020
