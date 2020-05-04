|
|
|
SIMPSON Raymond (Ray) Peacefully in hospital on
28th April, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jessie, devoted father to Raymond and Kevin, also a much loved
father-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Thursday 14th May in the Memorial Suite at John Duckworth Funeral Directors at 12:15pm,
prior to burial within Castletown Cemetery. All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 4, 2020