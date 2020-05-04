Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Simpson

Notice Condolences

Raymond Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Raymond (Ray) Peacefully in hospital on
28th April, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jessie, devoted father to Raymond and Kevin, also a much loved
father-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Thursday 14th May in the Memorial Suite at John Duckworth Funeral Directors at 12:15pm,
prior to burial within Castletown Cemetery. All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -