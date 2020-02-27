|
|
|
Stevenson Washington Tragically on 17th February,
aged 36 years, Rebecca (Beccy).
Treasured daughter to Susan
and the late Bill, a much loved sister
to Rachael, Hayley and Christopher,
a loving auntie and grandaughter
to Margaret, John and Norma.
Beccy will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for
service on Tuesday 3rd March at
11am at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request,
donations to the NSPCC, a plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Independent Funeral Directors,
Grindon, Tel: 5200666
Rest peacefully xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2020