|
|
|
McDONALD (Shiney Row) Rhoda passed away peacefully on 16th September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Sister, Sister-in-Law, Cousin and Aunt. Friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 1st October 2020, at 11am. Donations will be collected after the service on behalf of The British Heart Foundation. Rhoda will rest with the Coop Funeralcare, Gilpin Lodge, Houghton-le-Spring. All enquiries to 0191 512 0572.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 22, 2020