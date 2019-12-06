|
|
|
Baker Richard (Richie)
Sunderland Richie passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side aged 82.
Son to the late John and Sally. Beloved Husband to the late Mary.
Much loved Dad to Jean, Jack, Steven and Marc.
A dear Father in law and a very loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
Also a dearest Brother,
Brother in law and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service at
Sunderland Crematorium
Wednesday 11th December at 2.30pm, followed by refreshments at The Avenue, Roker.
Please no flowers, donations
in lieu to St Benedicts Hospice.
A donation box will be
available on the day.
Richie will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019