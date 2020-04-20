|
|
|
Lathaen Richard Brian
(Tunstall) Suddenly passed away in
Ashbourne Lodge Care Home
on 9th April 2020
aged 84 years.
Devoted and loving husband
of late wife Carole.
A kind and loving Dad of John, Kathryn, Brian and Andrew.
Treasured brother to the late Aileen, Michael, Winifred and Patricia.
Beloved Grandad to
Liam, Nicholas, Hannah, Maddy, Harry, Amelia and Oliver.
Limited Funeral Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 30th April at 3.30pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 20, 2020