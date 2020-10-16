|
LAWS Palgrove Road Peacefully in Hospital on 3rd October 2020, aged 87 years, Richard (Dickie). Beloved Husband of the late Pat, (nee Cain). Much loved Dad of Richard, Maurice, Trice, Debra, Keely and the late Liza.
Dear Father-in-Law and an
adored Grandad and Great Grandad. Also a very dear
Brother-in-Law and Uncle.
Dickie's Funeral took place
today with his loving family
all in attendance.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. Dickie shall be sadly missed
by all those who knew him.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 16, 2020