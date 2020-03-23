|
|
|
Metcalf Richard Aged 81 years, formerly of
Side Cliff Road, Sunderland.
On March 12th, peacefully at the Manor House Nursing Home in Barnard Castle with his close family by his side. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen, beloved step dad of Allyson, dear granda of the late Andrew and father-in-law to Colin, later in life a much loved friend and companion to Betty. Owing to the uncertainty and advice on public gatherings,
a private funeral has taken place at Wear Valley Crematorium.
If desired, you can make a charitable donation in remembrance of Richard to Parkinsons Disease Research UK - www.parkinsons.org.uk.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 23, 2020