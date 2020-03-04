|
|
|
Peacock (Whitburn) Peacefully in hospital on
25th February, aged 82 years, Richard (Richie).
Beloved husband of the late Joan, dearly loved Dad of Lynn, Richard, Stephen, and Marie,
a dear father in law of
Mark, Christine, Gillian and Lee, adored Granda of Alex, Daniel, Stephen and Rachel.
Funeral Service to take place at Whitburn Methodist Church on Wednesday March 11th at 1.15pm, prior to Cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the Service for Water Aid.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2020